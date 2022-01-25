Man charged with stealing explosives in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) - A man charged with stealing explosives from a mill in Hawthorne made his first court appearance on Monday. An indictment was issued by a federal grand jury, charging 38-year-old Evan Atkinson with multiple counts of Theft of Explosive Material.

Atkinson is accused of stealing about 100 pounds of detonating cord, boosters, and dynamite from a Federal Explosives Licensee on Christmas eve of 2021. Investigators say Atkinson then drove the explosives to Henderson where he stored them in his hotel room and vehicle.

Law enforcement was able to recover the stolen items and arrested Atkinson on January 4, 2022. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count.

