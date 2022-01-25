Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog is on the run after police alleged he led officers on a chase when they sought to question him over his missing father, whose body was later discovered hidden in his home’s garage.

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death. He had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog during his arrest.

Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his missing father.

Police say officers resumed their search after losing track of Smith and found his father’s body in the garage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Victim identified in deadly Sun Valley shooting
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe

Latest News

FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Iowa woman dead after being found in freezing temperatures outside assisted living facility
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation
Disney Princess The Concert
Tickets on sale now for Disney Princess: The Concert coming to Grand Sierra Theatre in Reno
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate