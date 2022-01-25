Advertisement

Lovelock man arrested in Indiana for alleged kidnapping

Daniel Eggers is accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Nevada and taking her across state...
Daniel Eggers is accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Nevada and taking her across state lines.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (KOLO) - A Nevada man is behind bars in Indiana for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl and taking her across state lines.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office got a report on Friday, January 21 of a suspicious man with a young girl who was seen near the south gate of the Brown County State Park. When deputies pulled the man over, he refused to identify himself. Investigators were able to figure out that the suspect, identified as Daniel Eggers of Lovelock, was wanted in Nevada on multiple warrants, including kidnapping. The 8-year-old girl was also identified as the victim in the kidnapping case and was turned over to the Department of Child Services.

Eggers is being held in Indiana and will later be extradited to Nevada.

