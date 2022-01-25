KOLO Cooks: Introducing Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday KOLO 8 Morning Break launched a brand new segment called, KOLO Cooks. Chef and host of local food show, Reno Recipes, Jonathan Chapin will be joining us every Tuesday morning.

And while he’s a great chef, he’s an even better person, having to learn the hard way about what it means to have it all and then lose all.

“Welcome to Reno Recipes! I’m Chaaaaaaapin!”

Video from a Facebook live back in 2020 shows Jonathan Chapin hosting a local cooking show out of his kitchen.

“At 50 years old, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he told KOLO 8 New Now’s Katey Roshetko.

But he’s not the same man you would have met two years. However, to understand the whole journey- you have to start at the beginning.

“I moved to Reno 11-12 years ago,” Chapin said.

Not as a chef, but as a band manager, wedding DJ, music venue owner and other rock and roll jobs.

“I did all the big parties for Squaw Valley and North Lake Tahoe,” he said. “As well as after parties for the Warp Tour.”

From the outside- Chapin looked like he was living his best life -- even becoming sober for several years. But after back to back surgeries, the drugs and alcohol caught back up with him.

“When you’re body’s wired like mine,” Chapin said. “I didn’t have a chance with the pain pills.”

And in 2016, a four year relapse began.

“Wrecked a bunch of cars, got a DUI, was in jail,” he said.

At his lowest point- the pain began too much.

“I got in my car, got up to 85 miles per hour, took off my seatbelt, and ran into a tree. It was a very serious suicide attempt,” Chapin said.

Instead of dying though, Chapin survived and was charged with another DUI.

“Literally the third day I was in jail, COVID hit and they shut down the courts,” Chapin said. “So I was in jail for 50 days.”

During his time behind bars, Chapin says he made a deal with the universe.

“Said, hey, if you can get me out of this funk and get me back on track, I promise to pay it forward every day,” he said.

And he started by offering free meals to families struggling with unemployment in the early days of the pandemic.

“In the process of giving back and making amends with the community and just getting my life back on track, it ended up becoming a contagious thing,” he said.

Chapin started Reno Recipes, working with local artists and businesses, giving away the food for free, and simultaneously raising money for non-profits.

“Now its this team of people and it just kind of keeps growing,” he said.

Now he hosts the show every Sunday out of a kitchen at Sierra Foods. And no matter how big the success, Chapin remains humble.

“The second I make it a ‘me thing’ instead of an ‘us thing’ I’m in trouble because it’s been a community thing and that’s what’s been the greatest part about all of this,” he said.

You can watch Reno Recipes every Sunday on its Facebook page, or participate live at Sierra Food Market.

