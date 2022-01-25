KOLO Cooks: Clam linguine with chef Jonathan Chapin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Making clam linguine sounds fancy but Chef Jonathan Chapin shows us an easy recipe that even a kitchen novice can accomplish.

For clam broth: Add wine, garlic cloves, parsley, bay leaves, lemon and whole clams.

Steam and cover until clams open fully. Put aside to keep warm.

In separate pan, sauté garlic, shallot, minced clam until shallot becomes translucent.

Add 1/4 cup wine and cream. Reduce until sauce coats the back of a spoon.

Pull whole clams out of broth. Heat clam water back up. Add linguine until desired tenderness.

Strain noodle then toss in lemon oil cream sauce.

Serve with extra sauce on top; array cooked clams around the bowl.

Top with parsley and lemon zest.