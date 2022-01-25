Growing Up Reno: Carolina Segovia shows us how to make succulent gardens
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even if you think you have a black thumb, Carolina Segovia with Enchanted Gardens by Carolina has tips and tricks for making succulent planting easy and fun. Don’t forget: Thrillers, Fillers and Spillers!
To learn more from Carolina or purchase your own succulent gardens, visit her Instagram page or email her directly: enchantedgardensbycarolina@gmail.com.
