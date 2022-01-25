Former Yerington Assistant Principal sentenced for child porn charges

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon man will serve 1 to 5 years in prison for child pornography charges. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye made the announcement on Tuesday.

55-year-old Scott A. Darrington pleaded guilty to possession of sexually explicit images of a person under the age of 16 on August 9, 2021.

The investigation started in June of 2020 after a report was filed that accused Darrington of uploading an image of child pornography to an online chatroom. Darrington later admitted to deputies that he uploaded the content. According to the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office, Darrington also had more child pornography images in his cell phone. Darrington was employed as the Assistant Principal at Yerington Intermediate School when he committed the crime.

The prosecutor requested that the district court impose a prison sentence, arguing that prison was appropriate in this case given Darrington’s position and involvement in the education system at the time of the offense.

