Carson City school buses resuming normal operation on Wednesday

Carson City school buses.
Carson City school buses.(Cathleen Allison | Cathleen Allison)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - School buses in Carson City will resume normal operations starting Wednesday. According to Carson City School District officials, there may be a few routes doubled-up, which could cause minor delays.

In a statement sent to families, district officials stated, “We apologize for any inconvenience and disruption to family schedules and thank our community and families for their patience. Navigating how we hold school these past two years has been anything but predictable.”

On Friday, the school district had to limit buses to only special education routes because of a staffing shortage caused by illnesses.

