Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

