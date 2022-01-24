RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Welcome to Morning Break! I’m Katey Roshetko and I’m so excited to be bringing you this brand new show! KOLO 8 has always been dedicated to serving the people of Reno and Northern Nevada. We are your breaking news leader; our reporters cover the stories that matter to you; and we strive to give you the most accurate forecast every single day in our First Alert Weather. Now we’re adding a new show that is all about bringing you the positive and uplifting stories you need to feel good as you continue your day.

Morning Break will feature lots of local talent from artists to chefs to bakers to gardeners and more. We’re invite people and organizations from all over Northern Nevada to share what they have to offer the community - whether that’s goods, services, or education. Together we can make Reno the greatest little city in the world.

Every weekday morning from 9-10 a.m. we’ll have your local news of the day, live interviews and fun stories from around the world.

