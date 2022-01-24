The University of Nevada continues with in-person classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is back on campus for the spring semester. As students head into the second week, the administration was busy with challenges that surfaced.

Last week, The Nevada Systems of Higher Education voted in favor of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all Nevada college students and a faculty petition went live to go online for two weeks. No changes have been made for students and their course schedules.

Provost Jeff Thompson shared The University and its community should have confidence in the action plan in place for the semester,

“We all share the concerns, and we are being very careful on how we’re going forward and we’re monitoring the situation. At this time there is no reason we can see to go online, but we’re going to keep looking at this as the Omicron surge takes through our county, and we’ll be making the same decisions everyone else will be having to make,” Provost Thompson said.

UNR will continue to address challenges while moving forward amidst a COVID surge.

For more information on The University of Nevada, Reno’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.