Texas fugitive arrested following Gerlach business break-in

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - A Texas fugitive is in custody after being arrested by Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a business in Gerlach for a report of a break-in just before 1 a.m. The victim, who reportedly lives in a home attached to the business, told deputies that she kicked a man out of her place of work around midnight. That man, later identified as 31-year-old Philipe Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, allegedly came back a short time later and forced his way into the business.

After canvassing the area, and with the assistance of the Pyramid Lake Police Department, Rodriguez was found and arrested. It was discovered that he had a no-bail arrest warrant out of Nueces County District Court for Sexual Assault.

