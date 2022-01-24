Advertisement

Texas fugitive arrested following Gerlach business break-in

Philipe Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly breaking into a business in Gerlach early Sunday...
Philipe Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly breaking into a business in Gerlach early Sunday morning.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - A Texas fugitive is in custody after being arrested by Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a business in Gerlach for a report of a break-in just before 1 a.m. The victim, who reportedly lives in a home attached to the business, told deputies that she kicked a man out of her place of work around midnight. That man, later identified as 31-year-old Philipe Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, allegedly came back a short time later and forced his way into the business.

After canvassing the area, and with the assistance of the Pyramid Lake Police Department, Rodriguez was found and arrested. It was discovered that he had a no-bail arrest warrant out of Nueces County District Court for Sexual Assault.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive

Latest News

Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Pan Pantoja visits Clay Pipes in Arizona.
Reno artist to appear in documentary after epic road trip across America
Katey's Craft Corner with Melanie Keener
Katey’s Craft Corner: Melanie Keener shows us how to makes mason jar sconces
Solar panels at Desert Research Institute
Nevada tops list for best solar economy in U.S.