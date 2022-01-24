Advertisement

Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the death of a patrol deputy who was found shot inside her burning home.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll call Sunday evening.

A deputy went to her home around 5 p.m. and saw it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found Puckett shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke wrote in a statement.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered

Latest News

The legal situation seems dire for former President Donald Trump as the Jan. 6 Committee wins a...
Trump's legal woes deepen
The action plan in place amidst a COVID surge
The University of Nevada continues with in-person classes
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight