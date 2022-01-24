Reno artist to appear in documentary after epic road trip across America

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Half a dozen artists, one bus, and two months on the road. Put it all together and you have yourself one epic road trip.

Pan Pantoja creates art and art space for creatives here in Reno. But he recently got back from taking his art on the road along side other artists -including Tom Franco.

“Tom Franco called me up and was like ‘Hey, get on this bus with us,’” Pantoja said.

Tom is the brother of Hollywood actors James and Dave Franco.

“They all look the same,” Pantoja deadpans to the camera. “Bless you, Tom, if you see this.”

The two older Franco’s put together the “Know Going Back” tour, sticking a bunch of artists on a bus and visiting every state in the continental U.S.

“The trip was filled with miracles,” he said. “Some of the most talented, wild artists I’ve ever met were on that bus. It was magical.”

They talked art and made art along the way.

“For instance at the Kaneko in Kansas City, I was like, ‘Hey, that’s a nice wall. Can I paint it?’ And they were like, ‘What?!’ And they had a big discussion and were like, ‘Sure, go ahead.’ So then I put a permanent mural up in the museum. And it was like that across the United States.”

One of Pantoja’s favorite stops was in Phoenix at the home of the world famous 12-foot-tall clay pipes.

“Like the top artists in the world have done these pipes and I got to do one! I’m like... Holy cow!” He laughed.

And all along they way, they documented art’s influence on culture, people and bringing communities together.

“Because of that amount of creativity and positivity and childlike innocence and wonder, just miracles happened and whole rooms would change. It was wonderful.”

The biggest takeaway from the whole experience?

“There’s a lot of brilliant people out there,” Pantoja said. “A lot of kind people. And a lot less divide than we’re led to believe.”

The whole trip was document for a feature film. Details are still under wraps.

“It’s wild guys. That was wild.”

Exactly when and where you’ll be able to see this film is still in the works, but KOLO 8 News Now will keep you posted.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.