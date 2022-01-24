Advertisement

Nevada tops list for best solar economy in U.S.

Solar panels at Desert Research Institute
Solar panels at Desert Research Institute(Terri Russell)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada has the biggest solar economy in the United States according to a report from Stacker.com. The website analyzed data from the Solar Energy Industries Association, ranking states by the number of solar jobs per 1,000 in the non-farm sector, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data shows that Nevada has about 4.5 solar jobs per 1,000 (6,174 total jobs), along with 75,379 installations.

Governor Steve Sisolak released a statement in response to the new report.

“Nevada leads the nation in terms of solar production and we’re going to continue to bring all the stakeholders to the table to ensure we are protecting our environment, combatting climate change and creating good-paying union jobs for our clean energy economy,” said Gov. Sisolak.

In 2010, Nevada’s Silver State North Solar Project became the first-ever approved solar project on public lands. Other states that made the top 10 include California, Utah, Hawaii and Vermont. You can view the full article here.

