Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
KOLO Cares
Livestream
Search
Home
News
Where Are We Now
Agriculture
Black History Month
Business
Celebrations
Crime
Entertainment
Environment
Fire
Forecast
Health
Instagram
International
Morning Break
National
Politics
Religion
Safety
Special Reports
State
Road Conditions
Wolf Pack
Livestream
Weather
Weather Cams
Closings
Traffic
Sports
Sports Caravan
Meet the Team
KOLO Cares
Contact Us
Jobs
Advertise with Us
Contests
Election Results
National Results Map
Newsletter
KOLO 8 News Now on The CW
COVID-19 Map
Open for Business
MomsEveryday
TV Listings
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Hot Topics
Proud to be Local
RTC
Have A Heart
Marshall Realty
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Monday AM Weather
By
Lindsey Matherly
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:33 AM PST
|
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
Latest News
Sunday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather