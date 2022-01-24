Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center secures funding for new hospital

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) will be building a state-of-the-art wildlife hospital and recovery center thanks to the generosity of community donors. The nonprofit made the announcement Monday that it reached its fundraising goal of $1 million. According to LTWC, the Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye were two of the major contributors to the campaign, offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $500,000. The organization was able to raise more than $500,000 in six months, which means it can now start plans for its new hospital.

LTWC officials say that construction will start sometime in the spring, and the goal is for the facility to be fully operational by 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.