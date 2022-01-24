Katey’s Craft Corner: Melanie Keener shows us how to makes mason jar sconces

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melanie Keener is the artist and owner of Keener Vintage. She upcycles to create beautiful, unique pieces of art and says its something you can do too! On Monday, she stopped by the KOLO 8 Morning Break studio to show us how to make floral sconces out of mason jars and old wood fencing.

Follow Keener Vintage on social media: Facebook.

One hook (1 or 2″) with screw (1/2″) can be separate or single piece (for hanging)

For this tutorial, we are using an old, weathered dog-eared fence board (actually called a fence picket) that is approximately 5 ¼” wide and 5/8″ thick and has been precut to 16″ long. A new fence picket can also be used or a board of similar width and thickness.

If using a weathered board, make sure it is clean of dirt before continuing. It is best to have a drill and small drill bit in addition to a screwdriver when using an older board. This keeps the weathered wood from splitting in further steps.

Using the sandpaper while wearing work gloves, sand the entire surface (front, back, sides, top, and bottom) of the board to the desired texture and appearance. If using a weathered board, be sure there are no large splinters that may cause injury. Sand these surfaces down until smooth. The sanding dust can be blown off or wiped off with gloves if sanding was minimal. For extensive sanding, use a clean dry rag to wipe away the dust. Determine which side will be the front and which will be the back.

On the front of the board, measure the exact width of the board approximately 2 1/2″ from the top. Find the halfway measurement of the width and place a visible dot at that measurement.

Turn the board over and measure the exact width of the board approximately 3″ from the top. Find the halfway measurement of the width and place a visible dot at that measurement.

Place the keyhole hook on the back of the board, in the upright position, and line up the top hole of the keyhole hook with the dot from step 3. Visually line up the keyhole hook and place a dot in the bottom hole slot.

If using a weathered board, with a small drill bit, drill a hole halfway through the board at each of the dots just placed in the above steps.

On the back of the board, attach the keyhole hook with two screws at the drilled spots.

Turn the board over to the front and attach the hook to the board at the drilled spot.

Place the lid and ring onto the mason jar tightly and poke a hole in the center of the lid. Wearing gloves, the screwdriver can be used to make the hole.

In order to make the sling for the mason jar to hang securely, twine will be used. Hold the twine about 8″ from one end and press it to the side of the jar with a finger, just below the lip. Wrap the long end of the twine clockwise around the jar, under the lip, until it meets your pressed finger. Tie the two end together into a knot where they meet.

Press the knot against the side of the jar and drape the long end of the twine over the hook, with zero slack. Pull the jar downward until it is at the desired height from the bottom of the board.

Take the long end of the twine, pull it snug over the hook without moving the jar’s location. Press the long end of the twine against the opposite side of the jar from the knot and hold. Wrap the long end of the twine clockwise around the jar, under the lip, until it meets your pressed finger. Tie the two together into a knot where they meet. Tie the two loose ends together into a bow at the front of the jar.

Remove the lid and ring from the jar. String the fairy lights, light end first, through the top of the lid hole until about 2″ of the light string remain. Wrap the light end of the fairy lights loosely around the palm of hand in effort to coil the lights. Remove the coil of lights from hand, maintaining shape, and place the lights into the mason jar. Place the lid and ring onto the jar tightly.

Using a hot glue gun and glue, secure the fairy lights battery pack (battery door up) onto the top back portion of the lid. Decorate the top of the lid with desired artificial flower arrangement.