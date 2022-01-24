Advertisement

Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire
Ayaansh Kumar purchased $1700 worth of furniture using his mom's online Walmart account.
Toddler spends nearly $2000 on mom’s online Walmart account
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension