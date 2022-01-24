Advertisement

Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies

By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The government is now offering free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

The first free N95 masks have arrived at U.S. pharmacies.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Masks are set up for distribution at some Hy-Vee and Meijer grocery stores in the Midwest.

Southeastern grocery stores should get shipments later this week.

The Biden administration announced last week that the 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Up to three free masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

Some Americans have started receiving their free COVID-19 tests provided by the government.

A Los Angeles woman got her tests over the weekend.

She says she placed her order six days ago when the federal website went live.

Others who have received their tests also ordered them that day.

Supplies are limited to four tests per household.

You can order them at www.covidtests.gov.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident; reward offered
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive

Latest News

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case