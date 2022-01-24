Flips USA Gymnastics hosts 40th annual invitational

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three days of floor exercises, flips, balance beam work, and anything else you can imagine in the gymnastics field.

“I would say it’s one of my favorite weekends of the year,” said gymnast Emma Schrady. “It’s just so fun to hang out with my friends and support all my teammates and watch all their hard work pay off.”

For the 40th year the team at Flips USA Gymnastics in Sparks held its first home meet of the season.

The Grand Sierra Resort was packed with families and athletes the final day of competition.

Schrady, who is a high school senior, is headed to college to compete in the sport. There’s a fine balance between putting up great scores in competition while working toward achieving personal goals.

“You have to be really confident and consistent with your skills and practice and everything,” she said.

The pandemic kept the invitational from happening in 2021. Suzi Otuafi, owner of Flips, put an entire team together and worked for months to plan this year’s event.

“We were hesitant and didn’t know what kind of turnout we would get with the year off but we’ve had tremendous support and with over 500 athletes we’re very happy,” Otuafi said of the turnout.

Otuafi competed in the invitational’s first year in 1980. Since then she’s seen decades of development with athletes and has even seen some of her former gymnasts come back to coach their own clubs.

“(Gymnastics) should be about the love of the sport. We want kids to love it...you start at five (years old) and if you’re lucky enough to go to college you end when maybe you’re 22. Slow and steady. Enjoy it while you go.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.