City of Reno drops employee vaccine mandate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will no longer require current employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a message sent to employees by City Manager Doug Thornley, he states that the City will renew its focus on mitigation efforts. Thornley also listed the various measures that the City is taking to ensure the safety of its staff:

· Subject to the specific exemption below, as well as any exemptions provided by law, all employees will continue to be required to wear an N95 mask while indoors, in public or shared employee spaces, in City facilities.

· Employees may request an exemption from the N95 mask requirement by providing Human Resources with proof of their fully vaccinated status. These exempt employees will be permitted to wear a two-layer, well-fitting cloth face covering in lieu of the N95 mask.

· The City will continue to require all new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to starting employment.

· The City will continue to require physical distancing (6 feet).

· The City will continue to follow recommendations from public health experts such as the Centers for Disease Control and the Washoe County Health District relating to excluding employees from on-site work when they have symptoms and/or test positive for COVID-19.

· The City will continue to encourage remote work options for employees where it is operationally feasible. The City will also continue to promote electronic/virtual options that are available to the public so that they may engage with us without having to be present in-person.

· All employees are encouraged to continue to practice good hygiene habits, such as the frequent sanitizing of surfaces, and regular hand washing.

· The City will continue to encourage all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There is overwhelming evidence that vaccination is the best action most of us can individually take to prevent or mitigate severe clinical health outcomes from COVID-19.

According to Thornley, about 80 percent of all City of Reno employees are vaccinated.

