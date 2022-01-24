Advertisement

Body found in South Lake Tahoe

Human Remains Found
(Source: Associated Press)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body on Saturday. SLT Police officials say a wildlife photographer came across the human remains in a meadow behind US Bank just before 9:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the body appears to have been buried during snowstorms in December and became visible when the snow started to melt in recent weeks. The identity and sex of the person that was found is not known at this time, and foul play is not suspected. A forensic autopsy will be done to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call South Lake Tahoe PD at (530) 542-6138.

