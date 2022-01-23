Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and the Reno Police Department said it appears a homeowner killed him in self defense.

It happened Saturday about 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Idlewild Drive near Idlewild Park.

Police said the homeowner reported having shot an intruder. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and a witness were a;sp at the scene.

Robbery/homicide detectives took over the investigation.

“The homeowner in this incident is cooperating with the investigation,” police said in a statement. “At this time an arrest will not be made as this appears to be in defense of himself.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

