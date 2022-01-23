Nevada Women’s March opts for virtual ceremony

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sixth annual Reno Women’s March went virtual. Northern Nevada Marches Forward hosted the event on YouTube and social media.

First Lady of Nevada, Kathy Sisolak, addressed viewers.

”It is my honor to be part of this march that celebrates our identity and continues to empower so many women throughout our state,” said Sisolak.

Sisolak stressed the importance of this year’s theme, More Unites Us Than Divides Us. She also touched on pandemic related hate crimes against the AAPI community.

”Attacks on the AAPI immunity has undoubtedly increased during the pandemic as reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate revealed nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over the course of roughly a year,” Sisolak said.

The virtual march also focused on other social issues. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) vowed to protect a woman’s right to choose.

”I am going to continue to work in the senate to make sure women in Nevada and all over the country have access to high quality health care,” Masto said.

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) also spoke and highlighted the current controversy over Roe v. Wade.

”January 22nd is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and with abortion rights on the line across the United States, it’s important now more than ever that we stand up for what we believe in,” Rosen said.

Both senators’ pleas for support come after thousands turned up in Washington D.C. yesterday for the 2022 March for Life. Lawmakers remain increasingly divided over abortion rights.

The two hour event had numerous musical guests and local speakers. The virtual march also featured photos and videos of supporters from around Northern Nevada.

