Advertisement

Vegas: Black man arrested as white felon twice his age sues police

Shane Lee Brown, left, and Shane Neal Brown.
Shane Lee Brown, left, and Shane Neal Brown.(Henderson PD and Las Vegas Metro via AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 25-year-old Black man is suing two police agencies in Nevada after he was misidentified as a white ex-felon nearly twice his age, arrested, and held for six days in jails in two Las Vegas-area jurisdictions.

Shane Lee Brown claims civil rights violations, false imprisonment and negligence by Las Vegas and Henderson police and seeks at least $50,000 in damages.

His lawsuit says the wanted man, named Shane Neal Brown, was sought on a warrant as a felon in possession of a firearm.

But it was Shane Lee Brown who was arrested in January 2020 by Henderson police. He remained jailed in Henderson and Las Vegas until he appeared before a judge who ordered him freed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno

Latest News

Photo courtesy: AP Images
Nevada initiative would allow new breakaway school districts
Bullet holes graphic
Sparks police seek help on shooting incident
The Fallon Greenwave girls rallied to beat Elko in overtime.
Jan. 21 Sports Caravan
1-21-22
Sports Caravan, 1/21: Part Three