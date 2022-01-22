Sparks police seek help on shooting incident

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired several shots early Saturday in east Sparks, with most shots hitting a barrier wall but one went into a home.

The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help getting more information about the case.

It happened Saturday about 1:43 a.m. on a wall along Baring Boulevard between Reed High School and Vista Boulevard.

Someone fired shots into the brick wall along the back property line for homes in the 1700 block of Round Mountain Circle, police said. One round went over the wall and into a home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

