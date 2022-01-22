Advertisement

NV Energy to award thirty $1000 scholarships

Powerful Partnership Scholarship Program recipients pose for picture.
Powerful Partnership Scholarship Program recipients pose for picture.(NV Energy)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHOE COUNTY, (KOLO) - NV Energy is awarding 30 scholarships worth $1,000 to high school seniors who live in the company’s northern Nevada area.

It’s called the Powerful Partnership Scholarship Program.

The goal is to help local kids get a local education with an accredited institution of higher education.

The NV Energy Foundation has given out over 2,000 scholarships over the years totaling more than $2 million.

”We know that kids who have higher education are likely to stay in Nevada and maybe possibly get a job at NV Energy down the road,” said Community Relations Manager for NV Energy, Katie Nannini.

To apply to the Powerful Partnership Scholarship Program applicants must be a U.S. Citizen or legal resident, graduating high school senior attending school, or homeschooled in NV Energy’s northern Nevada area, have at least a 3.0 GPA, and have a goal to earn a degree in Nevada.   

The deadline to apply is March 1.

