Nevada initiative would allow new breakaway school districts

Photo courtesy: AP Images
Photo courtesy: AP Images(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - A Henderson city councilman who wants a state law change to let communities like his carve out their own school districts has filed paperwork to gather citizen support to put the question before state lawmakers next year.

Dan Stewart field an initiative petition on Jan. 11 through a political action committee he formed.

Stewart and other initiative backers argue the size of districts like Clark County make it difficult to manage schools.

If they gather enough signatures to put the initiative before lawmakers, it would allow communities like Henderson to secede from the Clark County School District. It’s the fifth-largest in the country, with about 320,000 students.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

