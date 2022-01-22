Nevada artist Fred Boyce turns 100

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - HIs artwork takes you to another place and time, anywhere other than the gallery where the picture hangs--with wildlife, a river, or just a mountain range. All of them inspired from the back roads or the landscapes of Nevada.

Fred Boyce came to the silver state in 1972 and never left. Ask him what it was like to turn 100 last week?

“What’s it like? It is incredible,” he says.

He’s slowed down quite a bit. But he can still show you his favorite pieces of artwork, and why they work on the eyes and the senses.

“And this line is repeated and repeated....in the process of painting,” he says as he points to a painting of a mountain lion in the snow with an intent look. “I don’t have to tell you what he is looking at, who cares? He is after something,” says Boyce.

Some of the pieces are self-portraits like the painting of a fly fisherman

“I spent an awful lot of time along the river here in Reno,” he says. “There was always plenty of source to be out there doing what I like to do,” he says.

His art studio is as it always has been. There are brushes, and paints, and snap shots of images which inspired him. Much of his work is a compilation of those images.

Ask him where is this in Nevada? He would reply “Where do you want it to be?”

He loved barns. HIs earlier works depict scenes unfamiliar to us in the west. His daughter Cathy shows us maple sap gathering in New York State. It’s an anomaly.

Trees, elk, water, quail would soon come to dominate the canvass and he would garner accolades for them.

At his age it is his turn to thank that which captured his imagination so many years ago.

“Nevada is a very exceptional beautiful place,” says Boyce.

http://www.boyceart.com/

