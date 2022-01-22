Advertisement

Nevada artist Fred Boyce turns 100

Nevada artist Fred Boyce stands in front of one of his paintings.
Nevada artist Fred Boyce stands in front of one of his paintings.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - HIs artwork takes you to another place and time, anywhere other than the gallery where the picture hangs--with wildlife, a river, or just a mountain range. All of them inspired from the back roads or the landscapes of Nevada.

Fred Boyce came to the silver state in 1972 and never left. Ask him what it was like to turn 100 last week?

“What’s it like? It is incredible,” he says.

He’s slowed down quite a bit. But he can still show you his favorite pieces of artwork, and why they work on the eyes and the senses.

“And this line is repeated and repeated....in the process of painting,” he says as he points to a painting of a mountain lion in the snow with an intent look. “I don’t have to tell you what he is looking at, who cares? He is after something,” says Boyce.

Some of the pieces are self-portraits like the painting of a fly fisherman

“I spent an awful lot of time along the river here in Reno,” he says. “There was always plenty of source to be out there doing what I like to do,” he says.

His art studio is as it always has been. There are brushes, and paints, and snap shots of images which inspired him. Much of his work is a compilation of those images.

Ask him where is this in Nevada? He would reply “Where do you want it to be?”

He loved barns. HIs earlier works depict scenes unfamiliar to us in the west. His daughter Cathy shows us maple sap gathering in New York State. It’s an anomaly.

Trees, elk, water, quail would soon come to dominate the canvass and he would garner accolades for them.

At his age it is his turn to thank that which captured his imagination so many years ago.

“Nevada is a very exceptional beautiful place,” says Boyce.

http://www.boyceart.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

Latest News

RTC bus at transit station.
RTC planning for service expansion in south Reno
DETR: Nevada’s unemployment rate drops slightly in December
Big Brothers Big Sisters gives back to its mentors in a fun way.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada gives back to its mentors
It happened around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 near Nutmeg Place in Reno.
Two injured in overnight park shooting in Reno