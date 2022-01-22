Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Mineral County

HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) -A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Saturday afternoon in Mineral County, but the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has no reports of damage.

The quake hit about 2:40 p.m. about 16 miles southwest of Mina, an area that has been seismically active. It’s also about 24 miles southeast of Hawthorne and about 111 miles southeast of Reno.

The quake was about 7.2 miles deep.

A seismologist has reviewed the quake report and revised the size down from 4.6, according to the University of Nevada, Reno Seismological Laboratory.

There was a 3.4 magnitude quake about 30 miles to the east on Jan. 20.

