Hispanic family opens restaurant in the heart of Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a time when many restaurants are closing, a local Hispanic family is taking a leap of faith.

After a decade of working in customer service in Las Vegas and feeling unappreciated, Evelyn Espinoza and her family moved to Carson City in search of security and financial independence.

“Being in a smaller city, it felt good and it felt safer to raise our children here,” said Espinoza.

She enrolled in the business program at a Hispanic-serving institution, Western Nevada College (WNC) and upon graduation, decided to open a restaurant.

“We thought about retail, but we decided on the restaurant because of his background and him knowing so much of it, we felt like it was a good chance we would be successful,” said Espinoza.

While Eve runs the front, her husband Francisco Espinoza puts his 15 years of culinary experience to work in the back.

“I can’t even believe it, you know, I can’t believe that I’m doing it, but every day is a new day and I’m just going day by day,” said Espinoza. “I’m really happy.”

Francisco’s experience includes working for celebrity chefs Scott Conant, Robert Irvine, Brian Malarkey and Estiatorio Milos, the release said. He specializes in Italian, Greek and American fine dining cuisine. He has opened restaurants for others but is thrilled to have the privilege of doing it for his family.

“Being here, the kids are proud, they tell their friends and teachers at school,” said chef Francisco Espinoza. “As a Latino family, I think it’s something to show for them, something that we can teach that if they push hard enough, they can get it too.”

For eve getting to this point wouldn’t have been possible without her education.

“Pretty much everything that I took there (WNC), I’ve pretty much put it to use here,” said Eve.

“We offer all kinds of classes in leadership, management, the back-end pieces, finance, and those sort of things to help people be successful regardless of what the business sector is,” said Kyle Dalpe, Provost and Senior Vice President at WNC. That’s the whole idea. Now you have a whole group of people who now want to open their own business. It’s hard work, it’s not easy, but it allows them to have more flexibility with their schedule, especially in a time when we’re so uncertain with what is going on.”

Although classes start Monday at WNC, they want to remind people is not too late.

“We got a lot of different modalities,” said Piper McCarthy, “So we have classes you call open entry, open exit. Students can join up to nine weeks into the semester and they can work at their own paste, and we have business classes set up like that. We have all kinds across the different disciplines. We also have classes that start like that later on in the semester. So again just having those different entry and exit points for students are helpful for students as they navigate what they can and can not do.”

Eve’s Eatery has a great historic location at 402 N. Carson St. The restaurant opened two weeks ago and since then it has been busy every day.

Like many others, Eve and Francisco have been impacted by the employee shortage. They are in dire need of cooks and are looking to hire more staff.

If you are interested call the restaurant at 702-485-0981 or email eveseaterynv@gmail.com.

They open Wednesday to Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. offering breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Menu includes fresh handmade pasta, chilaquiles and a popular chicken sandwich called OMG.

“It’s really an emotional time for us,” said Francisco. “We’re open, we’re busy and we couldn’t be more excited.”

