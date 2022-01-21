Advertisement

Two injured in overnight park shooting in Reno

It happened around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 near Nutmeg Place in Reno.
It happened around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 near Nutmeg Place in Reno.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a late night shooting in Miguel Ribera Park near Nutmeg Place in Reno.

It happened around 12:00 Friday morning, when police were called to the park for reports of shots fired. They arrived to find two young men with gun shot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victims were allegedly shot by a group of suspects, and the case will be relayed to the gang-unit to handle the investigation.

Investigators say this shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

