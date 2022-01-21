RV Park Fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are putting out heavy flames at the Victorian RV Park not too far from the Sparks Marina.

The emergency call for help was made Thursday, January 20 at 9:15 p.m.

One RV trailer is heavily damaged and two other vehicles near it are burned as well.

There’s also a propane tank that didn’t explode, but was on fire.

