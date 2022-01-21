Advertisement

RV Park Fire

Sparks fire fighters work to stop the flames from spreading Thursday, January 20 near the...
Sparks fire fighters work to stop the flames from spreading Thursday, January 20 near the Sparks Marina.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are putting out heavy flames at the Victorian RV Park not too far from the Sparks Marina.

The emergency call for help was made Thursday, January 20 at 9:15 p.m.

One RV trailer is heavily damaged and two other vehicles near it are burned as well.

There’s also a propane tank that didn’t explode, but was on fire.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more details.

