RV Park Fire
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are putting out heavy flames at the Victorian RV Park not too far from the Sparks Marina.
The emergency call for help was made Thursday, January 20 at 9:15 p.m.
One RV trailer is heavily damaged and two other vehicles near it are burned as well.
There’s also a propane tank that didn’t explode, but was on fire.
We have a crew at the scene gathering more details.
