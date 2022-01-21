Advertisement

RTC planning for service expansion in south Reno

RTC bus at transit station.
RTC bus at transit station.(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is receiving a $300,000 Transit-Oriented Development planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The funding will allow the RTC to start plans for the future expansion of the Virginia Line Bus RAPID Transit service to south Reno.

The first part of the process will be a planning study that will focus on the Virginia Street corridor between the I-580 interchange, near Patriot Boulevard, to the Mt. Rose Highway/Geiger Grade intersection, near The Summit mall. The study will help the RTC identify the best locations to support 12 additional Bus RAPID Transit stations on South Virginia Street. The planning study is expected to start in summer of 2022.

RTC officials say they’re working with the private sector to improve connectivity, accessibility, and economic development throughout the Virginia Street corridor.

