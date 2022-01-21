Nevada Repeat Offender Program seeks help locating wanted felon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is trying to track down a wanted man. The agency is asking for help locating Dustin Cortez. Cortez is 41 years old, around 5′10″ 218 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Cortez reportedly has an active felony warrant for the following charges:

Battery with Intent to Commit Robbery, Robbery, Child Abuse(2), and False Imprisonment (2).

If you know where he is, call the nearest law enforcement agency or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

