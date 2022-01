RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Wind will ramp up Friday and Saturday, as a system slides east of our region. Expect gusty conditions in the Sierra and choppy water on Lake Tahoe. Valleys will be cooler, with breezy weather possible in the afternoons. Less wind and a slow warming trend are in the forecast next week. No storms are expected at this time. -Jeff