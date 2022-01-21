DETR: Nevada’s unemployment rate drops slightly in December

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s unemployment rate is down slightly after adding 3,700 jobs during December 2021. The state also saw a boost in the number of jobs added when compared to 2020. According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Nevada was up 94,700 jobs during 2021, which is an annual increase of 7.4 percent. The unemployment rate dropped from 6.9 percent in November to 6.4 percent in December, which is a 1.8 percent decrease when compared to December 2020.

When looking at the Reno area, DETR says there was an increase of 1,100 jobs (0.4 percent) since November, and an additional 9,700 jobs (4.0 percent) since December 2020. Carson City did not have an increase from November, but did add 1,400 jobs (4.7 percent) in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.