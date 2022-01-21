Advertisement

DETR: Nevada’s unemployment rate drops slightly in December

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s unemployment rate is down slightly after adding 3,700 jobs during December 2021. The state also saw a boost in the number of jobs added when compared to 2020. According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Nevada was up 94,700 jobs during 2021, which is an annual increase of 7.4 percent. The unemployment rate dropped from 6.9 percent in November to 6.4 percent in December, which is a 1.8 percent decrease when compared to December 2020.

When looking at the Reno area, DETR says there was an increase of 1,100 jobs (0.4 percent) since November, and an additional 9,700 jobs (4.0 percent) since December 2020. Carson City did not have an increase from November, but did add 1,400 jobs (4.7 percent) in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI
Karri Walters is being charged with murder following a shooting in Sun Valley.
Woman charged with murder in Sun Valley shooting

Latest News

State of Nevada
Conserve Nevada grant program seeks public input
Delivering Baby During Covid
Delivering Baby During Covid
Protein Jungle is a health conscious shop focused on protein shakes and energy teas.
Health conscious drink shop opens in Sparks
Home in Reno
Median home price for Reno/Sparks up slightly in December