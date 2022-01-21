Advertisement

Carson City School District reduces transportation services due to staff shortage

Carson City School District logo.
Carson City School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is reducing transportation services starting Friday, January 21. District officials say bus services will be limited to only special education routes because of staffing shortages. No mention is made of whether illnesses are behind the staff shortage.

Parents and families are being asked to plan for getting their students to and from school until further notice. The district will be providing updates about when transportation services can fully resume.

