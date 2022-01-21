Blue Angels visit Minden-Tahoe Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Angels made a visit to the Minden-Tahoe Airport ahead of the 2022 Aviation Round-up.

Two pilots, LT. Griffin Stangel and LT. Katlin Forster, flew down from Seattle in an F18 Super Hornet. Both are excited to show the jet off.

“I’ve been flying with the Blue Angels since September, that’s when I joined the team,” said LT. Forster. “So I’m pretty new, but it’s been an incredible experience. I’ve been flying the Super Hornet for 8 years now and learning to fly it again with the Blue Angels has been quite the treat.”

The Blue Angels have been flying the Super Hornet for the last year, but the Minden crowd will be seeing it for the first time at the Aviation Round-up.

The Blue Angels are a big part of the event, but there will be plenty more to see.

“We will have a comedy act where it’s a J3 Cub, which is a little yellow aircraft, that’s going to land on top of a pickup truck,” said Bobbi Thompson, the Airshow Director. “We also have a Twin Beach which is a very old aircraft that does a full aerobatic show.”

The Aviation Round-up is happening on October 1 and 2. Tickets are expected to go on sale in mid-May. You can find more information on the show here.

