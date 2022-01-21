Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada gives back to its mentors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating its mentors that have given their time over the years. The organization has been ‘popping by’ the workplaces of ten mentors to show appreciation for their time.

Mentors are gifted Big Brothers and Big Sisters merchandise, balloons, and popcorn. These local non-profit, mentors help mentees navigate life’s challenges as they strive for a successful future. ‘Bigs’ serve as a consistent presence in the lives their ‘littles’ and support them in achieving and setting goals.

Bryce Rogers is a mentor to a boy named Anthony since 2020 and shared his experience being a big,

“With Anthony in Big Brothers Big Sisters, I’ve been able to see him grow and I have so many pictures of him with his eyes all lit up and he has the cutest smile. I see a lot of myself in him and I think fondly on my childhood memories when I had someone to look up to,” Rogers said.

BBBSNN has over 150 kids on the waitlist for a big brother or big sister, they encourage the community to get involved if you are interested.

For more information on becoming a mentor, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.