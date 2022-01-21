Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett highlights 37th annual Bobby Dolan Dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bobby Dolan Dinner is Nevada Baseball’s biggest fundraiser.

Hundreds of people came to the Silver Legacy Reno Ballroom to raise money to help the team with equipment and travel.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway was getting to meet Hall of Fame Third Baseman George Brett.

“I don’t remember all these skyscrapers. I don’t think they were here,” Brett remembered of his last visit to Reno, a stop in 1972. “All of these casinos were not here then.”

It has been 50 years between visits for the greatest player in Kansas City Royals history. Brett’s last stop in the Biggest Little City was when his San Jose Bees played the Reno Silver Sox.

Instead of taking the diamond this time he stopped by the University of Nevada, Reno to bestow some wisdom upon the 2022 Wolf Pack.

“One or two (players) might make it to the Major Leagues but I think more importantly for me being here is to stress the importance of education,” said Brett.

A college education is not something Brett had the chance of getting. The Kansas City Royals drafted the small kid out of California 29th overall in 1971 despite Brett not having a single college scholarship offer.

“No one was going to hustle more, and no one was going to try harder,” he said. “Those were my goals every time I played. Hopefully it resonates with them. Go out there, have fun, work hard, play hard, and think positively.”

When Brett made his last stop in Reno he admitted he did not have enough money to gamble. He made $600 each month. Now the game’s best make tens of millions of dollars.

In the 45 minutes he spent with Nevada’s club he said school should serve as a good backup for anyone who can’t make a living in the Bigs.

Wolf Pack Head Coach TJ Bruce talked to KOLO 8 and added Brett’s messages resonated with the Wolf Pack players.

“Baseball is changing and (Brett) made it so simple for these kids and that it’s ok to be simple,” said Bruce. “To be simple you have to be mentally tough and that was another thing George passed along to our team so it was awesome to be a part of that.”

The Bobby Dolan Dinner accounts for more than 50% of the Wolf Pack baseball team’s fundraising efforts.

The team starts its season February 18 at Grand Canyon University.

