Army offers $50,000 signing bonus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Public service announcements hope to recruit men and women between 17 and 34 years of age to enlist in the U.S. Army.

Another option, one-on-one contact with a local recruiter.

Staff Sergeant Pablo Martinez says he talks to local high school students every week and hopes his personal story about the Army may spark some interest.

For instance, before entering the armed forces, he was scared of heights.

“So that was one of the fears for me height,” says Sergeant Martinez. “And they taught me how to do it. They taught me how to professionally jump out of helicopters,” he says.

But now the Staff Sergeant has more of an incentive for potential recruits to chew on. A $50,000 dollar signing bonus for those who qualify for certain career opportunities within the Army.

Occupations would include radar repairers, or motor transport operators. The $50,000 dollars would not be handed over all at once. Typically, the first installment would appear the first year of service with others to follow over a six-year enrollment period.

The bonus is just one aspect of signing up with the Army says Staff Sergeant Martinez, there are other benefits which come with serving in the Army as well.

“Travel, like you said, the medical the GI bill, you got your VA benefits the Army provides,” says Sergeant Martinez. While $50,000 dollars is a lot of money.

There are other bonuses available from two to $34,000 dollars depending upon critical skill training or entering schools like the Army Rangers.

The money is all in an effort to compete with the outside business world who too is scrambling to find good workers. The Army though says it does have a selling point those entities don’t have:

The opportunity to serve your country.

For more information contact Staff Sgt. Pablo Martinez at 775-829-2769 or 775 232-8748

https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match.html?iom=BCXE-21-NMTFOPT1_N_PSEA_71700000088893339_700000002151505_43700067488549752_58700007500071505_usarmy&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIidDvm8rB9QIViK6GCh1hRAiHEAAYASAAEgLRQfD_BwE&gclsrc=

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.