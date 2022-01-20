Washoe County Sheriff’s Office debuts two new police dogs

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office unveiled two new police dogs named Axel and Ace Wednesday, January 19.

”We have not met them or seen even a picture of then until today. So this is like that blind date where you know is coming up and you’re going to meet that person for the first time,” said Washoe County K9 Partners Vice President, Diana Lee.

Deputy Aaron Lynch and his police dog Ace along with Deputy Brandon Pelfrey and his dog Axel meet Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, other top Sheriff’s Department leaders, and volunteers who helped raise the money to buy them.

The dogs were purchased with money raised from donations raised by people who saw KOLO Cares promotions requesting donations for the Washoe County K9 Unit.

Both dogs cost between $20,000 and $25,000 each.

”Thank you. Thank you so much. Without their support, without K9 Partners coming together to form K9 Partners years ago and without KOLO Cares highlighting it this year we would not have the money. I don’t have money in my fund every year budgeted for K9′s,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

“You have donors that are as little as not even school age and they’re pitching in their allowance to give donations,” Lee said.

The roughly $50,000 raised paid for the two new dogs and their training in Indiana where Deputies Pelfrey and Lynch spent nearly two months with the dogs in training.

“It starts with two weeks of narcotics detection. Then we go in to about two weeks of apprehension,” said Pelfrey.

The remaining time is spend blending the two disciplines.

“Come major crimes we can track for firearms, for evidence in the middle of the field,” said Sheriff Balaam.

This brings the total number of police dogs in Washoe County from six to eight.

Donations from Scheels, Lithia Reno Subaru, and Consign Furniture also made it possible to purchase and train the two new police dogs.

Washoe County K9 Partners is looking forward to the next step to make sure the dogs have protective equipment to keep them safe as they work to make northern Nevada a better place to live.

Click here to donate to the police dogs in Washoe County or to addend a public event to meet them.

