RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

An area of low pressure will drop east of our region on Friday and Saturday, but it will be close enough to increase wind, especially in the Sierra. Watch for easterly gusts to 80+ mph above 8,000′. Temperatures will drop with this change, and wind chill will be a factor. No storms are in the forecast through the end of next week at least. -Jeff