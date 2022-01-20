Advertisement

Sun Valley man arrested for alleged lewd behavior with teenager

Kevin Maraman is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man is behind bars for his alleged involvement with a teenage girl. Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a parking lot on Northtowne Lane on Saturday, January 15. When they arrived, a 16-year-old girl reported that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Maraman, had inappropriately touched her multiple times while they were both sitting in a vehicle. Two other people who were in the car also witnessed the unwanted touching and reportedly kicked Maraman out of the vehicle. The group then called law enforcement for help, which led to Maraman’s arrest.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Maraman was arrested in 2020 on felony charges of Statutory Sexual Seduction by a Person 21 Years Old or Older. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of Engaging in or Soliciting Lewd or Dissolute Conduct in a Public Place.

