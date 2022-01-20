Soulful Seeds continues work on Glendale garden

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you drive along Glendale in Sparks, chances are you’ve come upon Soulful Seeds’ future garden. What was once an empty field is now a dirt lot with mounds of dirt and lumber.

Soon, the property will have a fence around it thanks to Washoe County. This fence will be a big step in helping the nonprofit realize its goals.

“We will be doing some construction over the next few weeks and we wouldn’t want people to fall into trenches or anything like that,” said Earstin Whitten, Co-Founder of Soulful Seeds. “But it will also protect the equipment that we will be bringing on campus.”

Once the fence is installed, they plan on adding a tool shed and dozens of garden beds. They also plan on removing some trees from the property and using the leaves already on the ground...

“There are leaves that are falling and we’ve asked the groundskeepers to save those leaves. We will use those as compost.”

Whitten is thankful for the community’s support, but says more help is still needed to get them where they want to be. You can help out and find more information by going here.

