Advertisement

Soulful Seeds continues work on Glendale garden

Soulful Seeds' lot on Glendale
Soulful Seeds' lot on Glendale(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you drive along Glendale in Sparks, chances are you’ve come upon Soulful Seeds’ future garden. What was once an empty field is now a dirt lot with mounds of dirt and lumber.

Soon, the property will have a fence around it thanks to Washoe County. This fence will be a big step in helping the nonprofit realize its goals.

“We will be doing some construction over the next few weeks and we wouldn’t want people to fall into trenches or anything like that,” said Earstin Whitten, Co-Founder of Soulful Seeds. “But it will also protect the equipment that we will be bringing on campus.”

Once the fence is installed, they plan on adding a tool shed and dozens of garden beds. They also plan on removing some trees from the property and using the leaves already on the ground...

“There are leaves that are falling and we’ve asked the groundskeepers to save those leaves. We will use those as compost.”

Whitten is thankful for the community’s support, but says more help is still needed to get them where they want to be. You can help out and find more information by going here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Somersett Parkway.
One killed in crash on Somersett Parkway
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno
The scene where a body was found east of McCarran Boulevard.
Reno police investigating body found near Mayberry Drive
Elizabeth Irvin
‘Fentanyl mom’ facing a new charge
Firefighters and police respond to a crash on Marsh Avenue in Reno, Nev. on January 14, 2022.
West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

Latest News

Kevin Maraman is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl.
Sun Valley man arrested for alleged lewd behavior with teenager
Employee working at desk
Workplaces and vaccines: what is the status now?
Jacob Woods is accused of shooting a man outside Baldini's Casino in Sparks on January 17, 2022.
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting outside Baldini’s Casino
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD seeks input on possible zoning changes in southeast Reno