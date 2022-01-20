School cleaning procedures in local districts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A surge in COVID cases continues to cause school closures in our area. The Carson City School District shared what cleaning procedures are in place to get kids back into clean and sanitized classrooms.

The janitorial staff begins the process by neutralizing surfaces, all touchpoints are wiped down and then are disinfected with an electromagnetic sprayer. A SaniCart is also used in classrooms and large areas to sanitize and protect against airborne viruses and bacteria.

Dan Owen, Head Custodian at Al Seeliger Elementary School shared now that students are back, he and his team are focusing on those high touch surfaces. Owen mentioned how parents can help in the effort of keeping school a clean environment,

“Keep having your kids wash their hands. The kids are very smart they come in and they know what to do and it’s awesome to see them do it. Keep having them wash their hands and stay clean, and if they’re sick, stay home,” Owen said.

Like all school districts, Carson City has faced the challenges of the pandemic. Having to adapt and be flexible after the winter break has been a reality for the district.

Richard Stokes the Superintendent of Carson City shared a reminder now that students are back open,

“We’re so grateful and proud of our staff. We’re proud of our students and thankful for our families. We just hope we continue to link arms and come together. When we have disagreements we hope to talk about them in a problem-solving way and try to keep our composure in such a way we are continuing the good work as well as we can,” Stokes said.

The Carson City School District will continue to move forward by working with everyone and trying their best to keep schools open.

