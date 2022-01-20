Advertisement

One person dead in Sun Valley shooting

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting in the area of Brahms Dr. on...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting in the area of Brahms Dr. on January 19, 2022.(Mike Cooper/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:08 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in Sun Valley. Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the area of Brahms Drive off of Sun Valley Boulevard some time after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived on scene they found a man who was injured from a gunshot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. No other details are being released, including the victim’s identity and whether someone was taken into custody.

