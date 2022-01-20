New cocktails in a can debut at Shim’s in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Raise your cans, instead of your glasses! Staff at Shim’s bar in Downtown Reno, let our cameras in for a cocktail preview.

Acclaimed bartender Jeffrey Morganthaler is teaming up with Oregon brewing company, Ninkasi, to create a canned cocktail line. The company’s website is here: https://ninkasibrewing.com/.

The drinks that launched at Shim’s are called, “The Gin Rickey,” “Bourbon Renewal,” and “Agave Paloma.” Morganthaler says these are a great addition for businesses as the hospitality industry continues to recover while navigating the coronavirus, “I think the pandemic really did sort of help spur a lot of this on, especially for folks like me. You know, I get my energy from being behind the bar, and serving guests and making drinks but I can’t really do that to the extent that I used to.”

He tells us, with Nevada and Oregon being neighbors, it makes perfect sense to kick off the launch here. The canned cocktails will be available at local liquor retailers and select local bars like Shim’s.

To learn more about Morganthaler’s achievements, click this link: https://jeffreymorgenthaler.com/.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.